McKENNEY, Monica Age 68, died peacefully at her home in Cohasset December 23, 2019 after a long illness. At her time of passing, she was surrounded by her husband, her three daughters, their families and her four grandchildren. As Beethoven played, there were stories, tears, laughter and so much love - exactly as Monica wanted.
She is survived by her husband, Brian McKenney of Cohasset, MA, her children Cara McKenney and her husband Tze Chun of Los Angeles, CA, Bree McKenney and her husband Chris Detoy of Brooklyn, NY and Maura McKenney of Cambridge, MA, and their families, including her grandchildren Henry, Theodora, and Joan Chun and Domino McKenney Detoy.
Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 4-8 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Monica may be made to Wellspring Multi Service Center, 814 Nantasket Ave., Hull, MA 02045.
