|
|
HORODINSCHI, Monica T. (Stoian) Of Newton, May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Otto Horodinschi for 56 years. Sister of Alexandru Stoian of Romania. She was a retired electrical engineer. Visiting Hour at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday from 12 noon to 1pm followed by a funeral service at 1pm. Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019