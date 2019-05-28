Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Resources
More Obituaries for MONICA HORODINSCHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MONICA T. (STOIAN) HORODINSCHI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MONICA T. (STOIAN) HORODINSCHI Obituary
HORODINSCHI, Monica T. (Stoian) Of Newton, May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Otto Horodinschi for 56 years. Sister of Alexandru Stoian of Romania. She was a retired electrical engineer. Visiting Hour at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday from 12 noon to 1pm followed by a funeral service at 1pm. Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now