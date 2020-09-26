MONIR SIMOZAR

SIMOZAR, Monir Of Newton Centre, passed away on Sept. 24 due to complications of pancreatic cancer, at age 78. Born in Shiraz, Iran, and always remained a daughter of Shiraz. Loved and loving daughter of Rev. Mirza and Khanoum Nosrat Simozar (Aghajoon and Mamajoon). Grandaughter of Rabbi Meir-Moshe Dayanim. Beloved spouse of 47 years to Joel M. Goldberg of Newton Centre. Loving and beloved mother of Dani Goldberg (Shahrzad) of New Hyde Park, NY, Dori Goldberg (Zakin) of Newton Centre, and Sina J. Goldberg (Carol) of Framingham. Adored Maman of Maxwell, Samuel, Joshua, Eliana and Jonah Goldberg and Yael, Maya and Talia Zakin. Beloved sister of Iran (Simozar) Delrahim, Shamsi (Simzar) Kheradpour, Simin Grunin, Bahram Simzar, Ester Sehati, Dina Shakib, Saied Simozar, and the late Jalal, Asher and Younes Simozar. Beloved by very many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Loved and respected nurse, teacher of Nursing and of Nursing instructors. The ultimate home health nurse, beloved by patients and their families. Received the first B.S. on Nursing awarded in Iran (1967). Attended B.U. Graduate School of Nursing, receiving M.S and C.A.G.S. degrees, and returned home to teach Nursing and Nursing Education at Pahlavi University, including teaching WHO-sponsored courses for students from the Middle East and Africa. Pursued from Boston to Shiraz by Joel. They married and raised their three amazing children. Moved back to Boston after the 1979 revolution. After a struggle with bureaucracy, she returned to the nursing profession and made a positive impact for more than 35 years. She was the consummate teacher on all aspects of life. Her strong presence even now is bringing comfort and consolation to hundreds of family and friends. Her memory is a blessing to all of us, and will continue to be. Services were already held. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300