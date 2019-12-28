Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
99 Bedford St.
Burlington, MA
MORGAN A. SEARLES Obituary
SEARLES, Morgan A. Of Burlington, at the age of 95, Dec. 27. Beloved husband of the late Rose (Goffredo). Loving father of Deborah Murphy & her husband Marc of Wells, Maine, Ronald Searles & his wife Eileen of Burlington, formerly of Wilmington and the late Linda Searles. Proud grandfather of Ronald Stokes, Patricia Stokes-Ramos, Donald Renkas, Devin & Brendan O'Leary, and Christopher & Ryan Searles. Great-grandfather of Annalise & R. J. Stokes, Austin & Blake Ramos and Cameron Searles. Great-great-grandfather of Kenleigh & Brogan. Predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Interment in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
