SEARLES, Morgan A. Of Burlington, at the age of 95, Dec. 27. Beloved husband of the late Rose (Goffredo). Loving father of Deborah Murphy & her husband Marc of Wells, Maine, Ronald Searles & his wife Eileen of Burlington, formerly of Wilmington and the late Linda Searles. Proud grandfather of Ronald Stokes, Patricia Stokes-Ramos, Donald Renkas, Devin & Brendan O'Leary, and Christopher & Ryan Searles. Great-grandfather of Annalise & R. J. Stokes, Austin & Blake Ramos and Cameron Searles. Great-great-grandfather of Kenleigh & Brogan. Predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Interment in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019