MORGAN DIX WHEELOCK

MORGAN DIX WHEELOCK Obituary
WHEELOCK, Morgan Dix World Renowned Landscape Architect Of Brookline, July 20. Beloved husband of Judith (Taylor) Wheelock and dear father of Timothy Dix Wheelock of Natick, Morgan Dix Wheelock, III of Chestnut Hill, Cornelia Wheelock Birmingham of Sherborn, Edmund Stairs Twining, IV of Sherborn, and Taylor Pratt Twining of Rumson, NJ. Dear brother of Dr. Frederick Wheelock of Philadelphia. A Memorial Service is being planned for September. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Morgan Dix WHEELOCK
Published in The Boston Globe from July 21 to July 22, 2019
