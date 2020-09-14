1/
MORRIS "MAISH" BRESLOUF
BRESLOUF, Morris "Maish" Age 96 on Friday, September 11, 2020. Loving husband of the late Lorraine (Andrew) Breslouf. Cherished father of John Breslouf and Andrea (Breslouf) Starr. Best "Grumpy" to grandsons Benjamin, Daniel, and Jesse Starr. He was preceded in death by his brothers Albert Breslof, Lawrence Breslouf, Julius Breslouf and sisters Marian Breslouf and Ruth (Breslouf) Cinamon. Born and raised in the West End of Boston, he was the son of the late Solomon and Lillian (Goldberg) Breslouf. Private service and burial under the Thoughtful Guidance of Acton Funeral Home. For complete obituary and more information, please visit his memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
