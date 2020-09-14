BRESLOUF, Morris "Maish" Age 96 on Friday, September 11, 2020. Loving husband of the late Lorraine (Andrew) Breslouf. Cherished father of John Breslouf and Andrea (Breslouf) Starr. Best "Grumpy" to grandsons Benjamin, Daniel, and Jesse Starr. He was preceded in death by his brothers Albert Breslof, Lawrence Breslouf, Julius Breslouf and sisters Marian Breslouf and Ruth (Breslouf) Cinamon. Born and raised in the West End of Boston, he was the son of the late Solomon and Lillian (Goldberg) Breslouf. Private service and burial under the Thoughtful Guidance of Acton Funeral Home. For complete obituary and more information, please visit his memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com