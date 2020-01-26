|
ROBINSON, Morris N. Of Newton Centre, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at age 74. Devoted husband of 44 years to Deborah Pearl (Fruchter). Beloved father of Yehudit Robinson & her husband Samuel Daitch, Abraham Robinson & his wife Daniella, Yechiel Robinson & his wife Ariella, Ahuva Sclair & her husband Joshua, Sarah Robinson and Bracha Robinson. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Miriam, & Shira Daitch; Chaya, Avigayil, Yehudah, & Ayala Robinson; Yaakov Robinson; and AJ & Adrienne Sclair. Fond brother to his twin sister Lillian Freedman and his brother Ira Robinson. Former managing partner of M. Robinson & Co., PC, Tax Law Specialists, and past President of New England Chapter of the American Academy of Attorney-CPAs.
Funeral Service at Levine Chapel, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE, MA on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial at Anshe Dowig Cemetery, 2690 Centre Street, West Roxbury. Shiva at the family home. Remembrances may be made to Maimonides School, Yeshiva University, or the Etzion Foundation. Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020