MORRIS ROGER ROGERS
ROGERS, Morris Roger Age 96, of Framingham, died on October 17, 2020. Husband of the late Delbert Anna (Wiener) Rogers. Devoted father of Stephen P. Rogers and his wife Cynthia L. "Cyndy" Rogers of Upton and Nancy J. (Rogers) Welch and her husband John J. Welch of Wayland. Beloved grandfather of Jennifer Earl and her husband Eric Earl, Daniel Rogers and his fiancée Julia Nason, Jeffrey Rogers, Timothy Welch and his wife Sarah Welch and Lauren Becker and her husband Sean Becker. Cherished great-grandfather of Gianna, Nolan and Raegan Welch and Mikaela and Luke Becker. Brother of Wilson Rogers of MI, Gordon Rogers of KY, Clifford Rogers of NY, Caulder Rogers of VA, the later Stewart Rogers and the late Doris (Rogers) Sherman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitations will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. Graveside Services will follow at 12:00 pm at Edgell Grove Cemetery, 53 Grove St., Framingham. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests donations in Morris' memory may be sent to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 3 Maple St., Framingham, MA 01701. Masks are required to be worn at the Funeral Home and cemetery and social distancing will be followed. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
