WASLH, Mortimer H. "Jay" Jr. Age 87, formerly of Wilmington, died peacefully on October 6, 2019, in Cranston, RI, where he recently moved back to be near his family. He was born in Cranston to his late loving father, Mortimer H. Walsh, Sr., and son of the late Patricia Walsh Harpin. Jay was predeceased by his beloved partner Walter L. Harrison, his loving sisters, Barbara Walsh Salvati, Julia Walsh Bickford and his twin brother, Thomas Henry Walsh. Jay will be sadly missed by Linda, Karen and Louis Salvati, and his other nieces and many wonderful friends, especially Josephine. In keeping with Jay's wishes a private Graveside Service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington. Late United States Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019