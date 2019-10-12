Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Resources
More Obituaries for MORTIMER WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MORTIMER H. WALSH Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MORTIMER H. WALSH Jr. Obituary
WASLH, Mortimer H. "Jay" Jr. Age 87, formerly of Wilmington, died peacefully on October 6, 2019, in Cranston, RI, where he recently moved back to be near his family. He was born in Cranston to his late loving father, Mortimer H. Walsh, Sr., and son of the late Patricia Walsh Harpin. Jay was predeceased by his beloved partner Walter L. Harrison, his loving sisters, Barbara Walsh Salvati, Julia Walsh Bickford and his twin brother, Thomas Henry Walsh. Jay will be sadly missed by Linda, Karen and Louis Salvati, and his other nieces and many wonderful friends, especially Josephine. In keeping with Jay's wishes a private Graveside Service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington. Late United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by the Dello Russo - Cavanaugh Funeral Service of WILMINGTON. Contributions in Jay's memory may be made to Animals Depend On People Too, 999 Pippin Orchid Rd., Cranston, RI 02921. To leave an online message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MORTIMER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now