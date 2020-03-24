|
GELLER, Morton A. Age 88, of Chestnut Hill, March 23, 2020. Son of the late Isadore Geller and Shirley (Bershatsky) Geller. Beloved husband for almost 60 years of Laurel E. (Gretsky) Geller. Devoted father of Jeffrey Geller and his wife Lili and Pamela Wapnick and her husband Eric. Proud grandfather of Cody, Sabrina, Jake and Chloe Geller, Samantha and Sarena Wapnick. Loving brother of Libby Lynch Landman. Morton retired as Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Taxes at Bank of Boston. He held an MBA from Wharton Business School. His greatest love was his wife, children and grandchildren. Private Burial will take place at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, division of Nephrology. Memorial gifts may be made online at [email protected] or sent to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St. Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020