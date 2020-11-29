1/1
MORTON D. "MORT" BERENSON
BERENSON, Morton D. "Mort" He Put the "Meet" in Meat Of Brookline and Jamaica Plain, MA, passed peacefully Friday, November 27, 2020; he was 88. Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he was best known as being an active and committed member of the community and to organizations that he passionately supported. He will be remembered for many roles: a Major in The National Guard; an "Original" at Faneuil Hall Marketplace where he served as Chairman of the Tenants Assoc.; dedicated member of Temple Beth Zion for over 60 years; tireless advocate for affordable housing in Boston, where he was on the Steering Cmte. of the Forbes Building Tenant Assoc. as well as a participant in the MA Alliance of HUD Tenants. Mort was also an avid golfer, playing regularly on Cape Cod, where he enjoyed visiting family and friends. In his later years, he relished driving to Baltimore regularly to visit with his treasured granddaughters – Meira and Tamar — who were the light of his life! In addition to his beloved granddaughters, Mort is survived by his daughter, Heidi Berenson of Mashpee, MA, his son, Marc Berenson and daughter-in-law Ruthie (Zerwitz) Berenson of Baltimore, MD; his brother, Leonard Colten of Hull, MA; and his sister, Beatrice Cooper of Randolph, MA. He was predeceased by his son, Brett, his younger brother, Stanley Colten, and his sister, Bernice Etcoff, as well as his late former wife, Louise Zelda (Freeman) Berenson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mort's name to Temple Beth Zion: https://www.tbzbrookline.org/form/condolence, where the Berenson family would be honored to receive tributes to this pillar of our community. For further information, or to leave a message of condolence, we invite you to visit: www.levinechapels.com Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
