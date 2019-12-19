|
GLOVIN, Morton Of Westborough, formerly of Newton, passed on December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Bonnie C. (Stone) Glovin of 62 years. Devoted father of Lucy Jo Stone of CA, Amy Glovin of CA, David Glovin and his wife Donna of CT, Daniel Glovin of Waltham and Coryn Bina and her husband Babak of MA. Loving grandfather of Kamran and Aidin Bina. Dear brother of Lary Glovin and his wife Claire of Boston and the late Janice Shafran. A memorial service will be held at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:30pm. For Shiva information, please contact family directly. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bina Farm Center to benefit cancer patrons, 207 Union St., Natick, MA 01760 or [email protected] www.binafarm.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019