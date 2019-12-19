Boston Globe Obituaries
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
MORTON GLOVIN


1935 - 2019
MORTON GLOVIN Obituary
GLOVIN, Morton Of Westborough, formerly of Newton, passed on December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Bonnie C. (Stone) Glovin of 62 years. Devoted father of Lucy Jo Stone of CA, Amy Glovin of CA, David Glovin and his wife Donna of CT, Daniel Glovin of Waltham and Coryn Bina and her husband Babak of MA. Loving grandfather of Kamran and Aidin Bina. Dear brother of Lary Glovin and his wife Claire of Boston and the late Janice Shafran. A memorial service will be held at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:30pm. For Shiva information, please contact family directly. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bina Farm Center to benefit cancer patrons, 207 Union St., Natick, MA 01760 or [email protected] www.binafarm.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
