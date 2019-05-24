LEVIN, Morton H. Age 96, of Natick, on Friday, May 24, 2019. For 71 years, the beloved husband of the late Jean (Ryack) Levin who passed away just two months ago. Devoted father of Barbara Hartrich and her husband James, Joyce Suchsland and her husband Michael and the late Dr. Barry Levin and his surviving wife Robin. Loving grandfather of David Levin and his wife Mary, Jamie-Levin Orkin and her husband Joshua, Allison Hartrich, Eliza Hartrich, Daniel Suchsland and Andrew Suchsland. Adored great-grandfather of Dylan & Brayden Levin and Isaac & Brielle Orkin. Dear brother of Leon Levin and his wife Sunie and Alan Levin and his wife Cathy. Mort was a World War II veteran, serving in the Signal Corps in England, France, Germany, the Philippines, and Japan. After the war, he received his degree in electrical engineering from M.I.T. He worked for over 48 years with the Medical Products Group of Hewlett Packard, culminating in his position as Director of Quality. Services at Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford Street, Natick, on Tuesday, May 28 at 11:00am. Interment at the Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemetery, Windsor Avenue, Natick. Memorial observance/Shiva will be observed at his late residence on Tuesday following the interment with Minyan at 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Magen David Adom (Israeli Red Cross), a fund of choice at Temple Israel of Natick or a . Levine Chapels, Brookline



(617) 277-8300 Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019