BRENNER, Morton Irving Morton Irving Brenner, 87, died on April 27, 2020 in a hospice home after receiving exceptional end of life care there and at Hale House rest home in Boston. Mort lived with the cancer that took his life for close to twenty years. His previous residence was in Chestnut Hill, MA. Mort was born in Lowell on Feb 4, 1933 to parents Samuel and Anna and grew up in Everett, MA with his older sister Gloria Rosenthal, all of whom predeceased him. His daughter Elizabeth's partner, Daniel Chernoble, also passed before Mort. He is survived by the children who were his delight: Elizabeth Brenner of Waltham, MA, Charles Brenner and his wife Maritza of Iowa City, Iowa and Emily Rosenbaum and her husband Marty of Leominster, MA. Mort was blessed with grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Freeman and Lillian Brenner, Shane Weitzman, Sophie Weitzman and Daniel Carney-Olmstead, and Miriam Rosenbaum and stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren: Michael Rosenbaum, Alicia and Dustin Randall and Leia and Juliet Randall. Mort worked as a teacher, counselor, Director of Pupil Personnel and social worker in public schools and a state psychiatric institution. A private remote funeral and a friends & family Shiva service will be facilitated by Rabbi Vogel of Temple Sinai in Brookline. To request details about the Shiva on Thursday evening April 30, email [email protected] Donations in Mort's memory can be made to the Worcester JCC at 633 Salisbury Street in Worcester, MA 01609, where Emily serves as Executive Director.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020