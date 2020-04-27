|
|
SPECK, Morton MORTON SPECK July 7, 1929 – April 21, 2020 Dr. Morton Speck of Lexington, MA, formerly of Belmont, died peacefully last Tuesday after a brief period of bed rest at home. Death was from complications of having been born more than 90 years ago. Mort was best known as "the orthodontist in Belmont Center," but he was also a skilled jazz musician as well as a masters-level bridge player, tennis player, skier, sailor, windsurfer (well into his seventies), and an early adopter of jogging. A Navy veteran, he also served four terms as Belmont Town Meeting Member, and he volunteered weekly as a clinical instructor at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine for 47 years. He leaves behind his wife Gayle of 62 years, his sons Scott and Jeff, Jeff's wife Alice, their children Milo and Roman, and many thousands of better-aligned teeth. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions may be made in Dr. Speck's honor to the Pine Street Inn in Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020