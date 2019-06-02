Boston Globe Obituaries
MOZELLE (ARAKIE) BERKOWITZ

MOZELLE (ARAKIE) BERKOWITZ Obituary
BERKOWITZ, Mozelle (Arakie) Of Newton on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at age 75. For 50 years the loving and cherished wife of Joel. Beloved mother of Alisa Kotler-Berkowitz & her husband Laurence and Dasee Berkowitz & her husband Rabbi Leon Morris. Cherished "Gaga" of Matan, Sivan, Lev, Tamir, Yael and Shalva. Dear sister of Grace Stern & her husband Nadav. Devoted daughter of the late Phyllis (Sopher) and Yorke Arakie. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton, today, Monday, June 3 at 12:00 noon. Interment at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, 497 North Street, Randolph. Following the interment, shiva at her late residence through 9:00pm, continuing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, Friday 1-4pm. Minyan at 7:30pm each evening. Mozelle had an outstanding career with the Newton Public Schools. First as head of Speech Therapy and then as coordinator of Special Education for the elementary schools. In 1993 Mozelle instituted the inclusion concept to this program with excellent results. Mozelle's central achievement was as a wife, mother and grandmother. This was the core of who she was. Please omit flowers. Remembrances may be made to American Technion Society, 1 Gateway Center, Suite 716, Newton 02458, CJP, 126 High Street, Boston 02110, JCC Greater Boston, 333 Nahanton Street, Newton 02459 or Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton 02459. Her unconditional love and thoughtful generosity will always be a blessing. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2019
