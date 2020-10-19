1/
MURIEL A. (THORNHILL) BARTLETT
BARTLETT, Muriel A. (Thornhill) Of Cambridge, Wednesday, October 14. Devoted mother of Walter, Deborah, Dorston and Reynold. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, one sister Elsie Harding, two sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Visiting Hours Thursday, October 22, 5-7 p.m. at the A. J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE. Funeral Service Thursday, 7 p.m. Interment Friday, 11 a.m., at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
