BARTLETT, Muriel A. (Thornhill) Of Cambridge, Wednesday, October 14. Devoted mother of Walter, Deborah, Dorston and Reynold. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, one sister Elsie Harding, two sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Visiting Hours Thursday, October 22, 5-7 p.m. at the A. J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE. Funeral Service Thursday, 7 p.m. Interment Friday, 11 a.m., at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.



