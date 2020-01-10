Boston Globe Obituaries
MURIEL (GLASS) BAKER


1922 - 2020
BAKER, Muriel (Glass) March 18, 1922 – January 09, 2020 97, of Peabody, formerly of Medford, native of Lynn, died peacefully on January 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Kaufman) Glass. Loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Muriel was a family matriarch in the truest sense, a wise and devoted friend and confidant, accomplished educator, skilled bridge player, and rabid Red Sox fan. Muriel loved and was well loved by her family and friends. Born in Lynn, MA, Muriel attended Lynn public schools and was a 1943 graduate of Salem Teachers College (now Salem University). She was a special education teacher in Medford for more than two decades. Muriel was ahead of her time as an advocate for children with special needs, always finding what was 'special' in each of her students and training a generation of teachers in the field. She was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain – whether Thanksgiving dinner for the family, a small party, or just a gathering of friends to play bridge. She was an avid bridge player both as a social pursuit and as a fierce competitor. Muriel achieved the rank of Gold Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League. Left to cherish so many happy memories are her children: Dan and Rebecca Baker of Manhattan, NY; Shelley Baker of Lynnfield, MA; and Arthur Schneider of Newton, MA; 8 beloved grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Max (her best friend and the love of her life); her daughter Arlyn Schneider, and son Stephen Baker; and her sister, Beatrice. Muriel made many wonderful friends at her home at Chelsea Jewish Lifecare (Peabody), and her family is grateful for the loving, dedicated, and compassionate care she received there from both staff and devoted personal caregivers, as well as from the nurses and other caring professionals at . Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., SALEM, MA. Burial will be in Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lake Shore Rd., Lynn. Memorial observance will take place at the home of Shelley Baker following the funeral and then again on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2 until 8 PM. Memorial observance will also take place at the home of Dan and Rebecca Baker in Manhattan, NY on Sunday, January 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Muriel's memory may be made to the . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel Salem, MA 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020
