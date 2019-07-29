|
BOUDREAU, Muriel (Page) Of Wellesley, passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born on April Fools' Day and had a sense of mischief and fun that carried on throughout her life. Muriel grew up in Wellesley and met her future husband Jim, at Nantasket Beach. Jim and Muriel celebrated their tradition of Saturday date night every week for their 59 years of marriage. She began her career at Boston College in the Office of the President, and later worked for Dr. Weiss as an Office Manager for many years. She sold real estate for more than 40 years and had sold her last home for Condon Realty at age 91. Muriel loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, treasured summers on Cape Cod, was a passionate Red Sox fan and had a wonderful flair for fashion. "Nan" was larger than life, and so loved by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Boudreau. Loving mother of Charline Sullivan and her husband John of Dedham formerly of Needham, Jeanne Boudreau of Wellesley, Michele Travers of Falmouth formerly of Wellesley, Carol Boudreau and her husband William Seibel of Wellesley and the late James A. Boudreau, Jr. and his surviving wife Leslie of Lee, MA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Miles Page, Martha Wilson, Susan Woods and Peggy Koepplin. Her Mass of Catholic Bural will be celebrated on Fri., Aug. 2, at 10 AM, in St. John's Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley, followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thurs., from 4-7 PM in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM. To share a memory of Muriel, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019