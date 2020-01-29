|
|
O'BRIEN, Muriel E. (White) Of Burlington, Jan. 26. Beloved wife of the late John J. Loving mother of Erin Mellen & her husband David of Litchfield, NH, Tami Scott & her husband Barry of Marco Island, FL and the late Kevin. Proud grandmother of Shannon Taschereau & her husband Dan of Manchester, NH and Casey Mellen of Litchfield, NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95), on Friday, Jan. 31 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Muriel's name may be made to Lahey Hospice & Medical Center, C/O Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805, www.laheyhealth.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020