MURIEL F. (REYNOLDS) KELLEHER
KELLEHER, Muriel F. (Reynolds) Of Belmont and Harwich Port, Oct. 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Kelleher. Devoted and loving mother to Richard M. Kelleher, Jr. & his wife Julie of Lincoln, Deirdre A. Kelleher of Boston and Karen Kelleher Clair & her husband Dennis of Belmont. Adoring grandmother of Lt. JG Mackenzie Clair (U.S. Navy), Amanda, Seamus & Corinne Clair, Liam & Richard Kelleher. Sister of Ann Leverette of Billerica and the late Jean Schappert and David Reynolds. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Friday, October 30, 2020 9:15-11:15 A.M. Funeral Mass and interment to follow. Church has a limited capacity of 75, due to Covid-19. Please have a facial covering and observe social distancing at all times. Funeral home capacity is 40 percent at any given time. Please visit https://vimeo.com/471597377/40ec77aef8 on Friday at 12 noon for live streaming of Mass.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.
