MURPHY, Muriel F. (DiPirro) Of Reading, passed away suddenly at her home on January 21, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of Edward F. Murphy. Cherished sister of the late Constance Kingsbury and her husband Homer of Somerville, Raymond DiPirro and his wife Marie of Melrose and Eleanor Santoswosso and her husband Robert of Stoneham. Muriel is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING on Monday, January 27 at 9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Funeral Home Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Muriel's memory to The St. Agnes Ceiling Fund, 186 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020