Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
MURIEL MURPHY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
186 Woburn St.
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MURIEL MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MURIEL F. (DIPIRRO) MURPHY


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MURIEL F. (DIPIRRO) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Muriel F. (DiPirro) Of Reading, passed away suddenly at her home on January 21, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of Edward F. Murphy. Cherished sister of the late Constance Kingsbury and her husband Homer of Somerville, Raymond DiPirro and his wife Marie of Melrose and Eleanor Santoswosso and her husband Robert of Stoneham. Muriel is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING on Monday, January 27 at 9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Funeral Home Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Muriel's memory to The St. Agnes Ceiling Fund, 186 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Muriel F. (DiPirro) MURPHY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MURIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -