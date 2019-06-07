|
CONRAD, Muriel G. (MacMillan) In Dorchester, died June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Loving mother of Robert J. and his wife Dianne Conrad of Holbrook, Kathleen M. and her husband Frederick Flaherty of Dorchester, James W. Conrad of Weymouth, and her late infants James and William. Sister of the late Joseph MacMillan and Rita Kelly. Devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Muriel's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday, June 11, from 5-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Wednesday morning, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Muriel was a retired employee of State Street Bank, Quincy, for 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Muriel's memory may be made to Bay Cove Human Services, 66 Canal St., Boston, MA 02114. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphfh.com Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019