NATHANSON, Muriel "Mickie" Lover of all things Boston Age 91, of Brookline, MA passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, of natural causes. Mickie was born in Everett, MA in 1928; the first child of Louis and Sylvia Werner. She was a 1945 graduate of Brookline High School, a devoted Boston sports fan, an avid horticulturist and visitor to the Arnold Arboretum, painter and admirer of the Gardner Museum. Mickie built a successful real estate business in Brookline and was named number-one residential broker in the Boston area on numerous occasions. With her husband Alfred "Bud" Nathanson, she retired to Scottsdale, Arizona and then to the Houston area. She is survived by Bud, her children Marcy (Friedman) Barr, Mark Friedman, Lawrence Natanson and Beth Nathanson and is predeceased by her son Michael Friedman and her brother Carl Werner. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Cass, Harry, Heather, Hope, Lauren, Sammy and Sonny. Donations may be made in her memory to the , Services were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019