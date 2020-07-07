|
|
ROBINSON, Muriel (Cohen) On July 6, 2020 at 93 years. Beloved wife for 74 years of the late Allan. Daughter of the late Frances and Myer Cohen. Sister of the late Edith (Mel) Gillette. Cherished mother of Linda (Arthur) Siegal, and Richard Robinson. Adored grandmother of Lori and Gary Sklar, Jeffrey and Brooke Siegal, and Sheri and Eric Monheimer. Treasured great-grandmother of Jared, Colby, Ethan, and Zoey Sklar, Drew and Brett Siegal, and Brandon, Jake, and Ashley Monheimer. Muriel's greatest pleasure was time spent with her family. For years she worked side-by-side with Allan at Robinson's (Hardware). Their love story lasted until his death in March. "Grandma Muriel" will be missed. Due to the pandemic, services are private. Donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020