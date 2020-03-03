|
|
HENDERSON, Muriel Vogel (Chickey) – departed February 23, 2020 in Concord, MA. Born February 22, 1928 in Paterson, NJ, alumna of Smith College (1949), Masters in Education from Western Connecticut State College (1969). Beloved Mom, "Nana" and "Great-Nana," and a teacher who touched many lives. Elementary School teacher in Aurora, Colorado and lifelong community leader in Girl Scouts, Church School, Denver zoo and bridge groups. Survived by three daughters: Kathleen Henderson Staudt of Bethesda, MD, Mary Jo Pattison of Guilderland, NY and Elizabeth Henderson Norton of Acton, MA, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by beloved husband Russ Henderson (2004). Memorial Service Saturday, March 21st at 10:30 at South Acton Congregational Church, 35 School St., Acton. Memorial contributions to Smith Fund Scholarships and Smith College www.smith.edu/about-smith/giving/smith-fund Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020