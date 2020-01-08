Boston Globe Obituaries
MURIEL WECKSTEIN Obituary
WECKSTEIN, Muriel Of Lexington, January 6, 2020. Age 93. Her beloved husband Richard S. Weckstein predeceased her on January 8, 2004. She is survived by her sister Eileen Rowe of Covent Station, NJ, daughters Beth Harris (Duncan) of Chicago, IL and Leslie Hyman (Barry) of Black Rock, CT and grandchildren, Jennifer, Andrew and Katherine Harris, and Sarah and Suzanne Hyman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 10:00 am, Sunday, January 12 at Brookhaven at Lexington, 1010 Waltham St., Lexington followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Muriel's honor to North Haven Foundation, North Haven, ME 04853, or the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, mfa.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
