VIEHL, Murray F. Revere Native, Army Vet of Korea In Revere, at 88 years, July 25th, following a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. (Bowman) Viehl, who passed on December 6, 2015. Devoted father of Elizabeth J. Viehl-McKenna & husband Thomas of Revere and Boca Raton, FL, Patrice A. Viehl of Everett, James O. Viehl & wife Anne of Salem, NH, Kenneth F. Viehl & wife Erin of Pocasset, MA & the late Thomas M. Viehl. Cherised "grampy" to Courtney M. Pyne & husband Michael of South Boston, Sarah A. Viehl of Hudson, NH, Michael T. Viehl of Boulder, CO, Emily N. Viehl of Salt Lake City, Utah, Nicholas J. Viehl & Alexa V. Viehl, both of Hopkinton, Elizabeth R. McGonagle & Victoria M. McGonagle, both of Everett. Also lovingly survived by his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Viehl of Hopkinton. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday, July 29th in the Immaculate Conception Church, (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 11:00 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Army Veteran of the Korean War & member of Revere Knights of Columbus, Council #179. Alumnus of Boston College, Class of 1952. Retiree of Bank of America (Shawmut Bank & Bank of Boston). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements are in the care of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE. Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
