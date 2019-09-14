Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
WEST ROXBURY, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MURRAY KRAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MURRAY KRAMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MURRAY KRAMER Obituary
KRAMER, Murray WWII veteran, resident of Goddard House in Brookline, MA, formerly a longtime resident of the Riverdale section of the Bronx, NY, died on September 9th, after a brief illness. He was 95 years old, active and engaged in life.

Beloved husband of the late Mollie Kramer, Mr. Kramer is survived by son, Hyam Kramer and son-in-law Thomas Gunnoud of Boston, MA; daughter Jenny Kramer, daughter-in-law Julie Garry, and granddaughters Monica and Angie of Arlington, MA; daughter Carla Kramer and son-in-law Michael Moschella of Glen Ridge, NJ; and cherished nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service followed by reception will be held on Sunday, September 22nd, at 11am, at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, MA.

Donations in Mr. Kramer's memory may be made to the "General Fund" of the non-profit Goddard House Assisted Living Facility, located at 165 Chestnut Street, Brookline, MA 02445.

Complete obituary and guest book at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MURRAY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now