KRAMER, Murray WWII veteran, resident of Goddard House in Brookline, MA, formerly a longtime resident of the Riverdale section of the Bronx, NY, died on September 9th, after a brief illness. He was 95 years old, active and engaged in life.
Beloved husband of the late Mollie Kramer, Mr. Kramer is survived by son, Hyam Kramer and son-in-law Thomas Gunnoud of Boston, MA; daughter Jenny Kramer, daughter-in-law Julie Garry, and granddaughters Monica and Angie of Arlington, MA; daughter Carla Kramer and son-in-law Michael Moschella of Glen Ridge, NJ; and cherished nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service followed by reception will be held on Sunday, September 22nd, at 11am, at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, MA.
Donations in Mr. Kramer's memory may be made to the "General Fund" of the non-profit Goddard House Assisted Living Facility, located at 165 Chestnut Street, Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019