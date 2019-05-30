Boston Globe Obituaries
WIENER, Murray WIENER, Murray, of Framingham, entered into rest on May 29, 2019 at 92 years of age. Beloved husband of Marlene (Lichtman) Wiener Devoted father of Wendy Nollman and Robin Wagner and her husband Karl. Loving brother of Dr. Robert L. Wiener and brother-in-law of Neil Lichtman. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Nollman, Emma Nollman, Jennifer Wagner and Rachel Wagner. Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., SHARON, on Friday, May 31 (today) at 12 Noon. Shiva will be at his late residence Friday 2:30-5:30 PM, Saturday 4-7 PM with a minyan service at 5 PM and Sunday 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Murray's memory may be made to Know A Vet at www.knowavet.org/donate. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019
