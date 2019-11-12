Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MYLER SCHNEIDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MYLER G. SCHNEIDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MYLER G. SCHNEIDER Obituary
SCHNEIDER, Myler G. Age 78, of Duxbury, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019. Myler is now right where she wants to be, holding hands with her best friend and loving husband of 49 years, Chris F. Schneider, Jr. She is survived by son Christian "Skip" F. Schneider, III of Braintree, MA, her brother Tony Greene (Norma) of Portland, ME, stepdaughters Karen Pastuszak (Jim) Rupert, WV and Linda DeRoo (Don) North Hampton, NH, grandchildren Jack and Bowman Schneider; Scott, Chris and Elise DeRoo; and her very special nieces and nephew Wendi Taylor, Nancy Miller, Rebecca Lynch, Carolyn Flanders and Christian Pedersen.

Myler, born in 1941 to Anthony William Greene and Rachel May Teele in Needham, MA, graduated from Needham High in 1959. She and Chris opened the Ski and Racquet Shop, and for 25 years it was the center of activity in Duxbury. She loved everyone, always opening her heart and home to all.

Donations in her honor may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurses Association at NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. At this time, there is no formal service planned but an announcement will be made later.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MYLER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -