SCHNEIDER, Myler G. Age 78, of Duxbury, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019. Myler is now right where she wants to be, holding hands with her best friend and loving husband of 49 years, Chris F. Schneider, Jr. She is survived by son Christian "Skip" F. Schneider, III of Braintree, MA, her brother Tony Greene (Norma) of Portland, ME, stepdaughters Karen Pastuszak (Jim) Rupert, WV and Linda DeRoo (Don) North Hampton, NH, grandchildren Jack and Bowman Schneider; Scott, Chris and Elise DeRoo; and her very special nieces and nephew Wendi Taylor, Nancy Miller, Rebecca Lynch, Carolyn Flanders and Christian Pedersen.
Myler, born in 1941 to Anthony William Greene and Rachel May Teele in Needham, MA, graduated from Needham High in 1959. She and Chris opened the Ski and Racquet Shop, and for 25 years it was the center of activity in Duxbury. She loved everyone, always opening her heart and home to all.
Donations in her honor may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurses Association at NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. At this time, there is no formal service planned but an announcement will be made later.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019