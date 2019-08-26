|
|
COLLERAN, Myles Michael Age 88, of Readville, died Monday August 26, 2019 from complications related to cancer treatment. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (Fahey) Colleran for nearly 60 years, he leaves behind daughters Michelle Colleran Cook and her husband Edward of Franklin; Patricia Colleran Hoey of Readville; Charleen Colleran Lombardi and her husband John of Dedham; his son Kevin Colleran and his fiancée Carmen Castellanos of Cumberland, RI; and his former daughter-in-law Dolly Colleran, of East Bridgewater. A devoted Poppop to seven grandchildren he also leaves behind, Audrey, Meredith, and Patrick Cook; Michaela Colleran; Madison Hoey; and Jonathan and Matthew Lombardi, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers James, John, Thomas, and David Colleran, to whom he gave the gift of presence as their health declined. Son of Michael and Mary (Heffernan) Colleran Myles was a graduate of Hyde Park High School and married his childhood sweetheart, Pat. Together they made a stunning couple. If you want an example of what marriage vows mean you need not look any further than Myles. As Pat's health declined, he selflessly cared for her for years her until her death. In addition to being owner of K.C. Cleaners for over 20 years, Myles formally retired from Gen-Rad yet continued to work in his business and as the caretaker of St. Anne's Parrish in Readville. Myles was a natural athlete and excelled at whatever sport he played but was most known for his prowess in baseball. While serving in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict he was recruited and played for the Brooklyn Dodgers before an injury cut short his professional career. He continued to play for various club softball teams for many years. Physically fit his entire life, Myles walked three miles daily until his health prevented him from doing so. He refused to succumb to illness and despite the protests of his children, he continued to mow the lawn, shovel snow, and do battle with the multitude of squirrels who attempted to make their home in his trees. His greatest legacy to his family were the lessons of devotion, commitment, and a work ethic he imparted to them by example, every day. A true gentleman, his passing is a profound loss for all who knew and loved him. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Thursday, August 29, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anne Church, Readville, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, August 28, from 4-8pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Myles' memory to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019