PEREZ, Myra J. (Marlin) Of Westwood, formerly of Lexington, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 58, of complications from Covid-19 infection. Beloved wife of Miguel "Mike" Perez, Jr. Devoted mother of Joseph Perez. Loving daughter of Lois Marlin and the late Arthur D. Marlin. Dear sister of Susan Marlin-Procter (Glenn Procter, Sr.) and Robert P. Marlin (Stephanie Marlin-Curiel). Adored aunt of Emma and Annika Marlin-Curiel, Shanice Walton, Janibel Torres, and Camille Correa. Cherished cousin of Paul Savage (Meredith Savage), Nancy Liberman (Bob Liberman), Michael Savage (Leah Savage), Joshua Savage (Lindsay Savage), Matthew and Brianna Liberman, and Regina Pagan. Daughter-in-law of Olga Perez and Miguel A. Perez, Sr. Sister-in-law of Janice Walton (David Walton) and Ida Perez. A generous soul. Welcoming to all. She will be dearly missed by numerous extended family members and friends. Services will be held privately. Donations may be made in her memory to any local animal shelter, Compassionate Care ALS, or the Alzheimers's Association. Levine Chapels, Brookline
Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2020