RESTEGHINI, Myrna C. (Robertson) Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, March 9th. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Resteghini. Mother of Peter Resteghini and his wife Annmarie, Alfred Resteghini, Susan Kirkland and her husband Dan and Dianne DeVito and her husband Steven. Daughter of the late John Robertson and Vivienne. Grandmother of Elyse DeVito- Smyth and her fianc? Andrew Smyth, Jeffrey and his wife Colleen, Brian Kirkland and his wife Kathryn and Taylor Resteghini. Great-grandmother of Jack Otis and Charles Joseph. Sister of Elizabeth Ledbury of Nova Scotia and the late Pauline, Richie and Marilyn. Dear sister-in-law of Rita Giannoccari. During her life, Myrna was a pioneer for education for students with mental disabilities; she was actively involved in the Walnut St. Center, Inc. along with other private and public schools for children with disabilities. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Friday, March 13th at 9am. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Thursday 4-7pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Myrna's name to Communitas Inc., 60-d Audobon Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880 or online at www.communitas.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020