Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MYRNA RESTEGHINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MYRNA C. (ROBERTSON) RESTEGHINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MYRNA C. (ROBERTSON) RESTEGHINI Obituary
RESTEGHINI, Myrna C. (Robertson) Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, March 9th. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Resteghini. Mother of Peter Resteghini and his wife Annmarie, Alfred Resteghini, Susan Kirkland and her husband Dan and Dianne DeVito and her husband Steven. Daughter of the late John Robertson and Vivienne. Grandmother of Elyse DeVito- Smyth and her fianc? Andrew Smyth, Jeffrey and his wife Colleen, Brian Kirkland and his wife Kathryn and Taylor Resteghini. Great-grandmother of Jack Otis and Charles Joseph. Sister of Elizabeth Ledbury of Nova Scotia and the late Pauline, Richie and Marilyn. Dear sister-in-law of Rita Giannoccari. During her life, Myrna was a pioneer for education for students with mental disabilities; she was actively involved in the Walnut St. Center, Inc. along with other private and public schools for children with disabilities. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Friday, March 13th at 9am. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Thursday 4-7pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Myrna's name to Communitas Inc., 60-d Audobon Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880 or online at www.communitas.org

www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340/781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MYRNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -