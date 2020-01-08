Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple Sinai of Sharon
25 Canton Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Service
Following Services
Temple Sinai of Sharon
25 Canton Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
home of Barry & Jeanette Fritz
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
home of Barry & Jeanette Fritz
MYRNA R. (KORB) FRITZ

MYRNA R. (KORB) FRITZ Obituary
FRITZ, Myrna R. (Korb) Of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Mashpee, Needham & Newton, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. For 56 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Fritz. Devoted mother of Paul Fritz of NC and Barry Fritz & his wife Jeanette of Sharon. Loving grandmother of Samuel and Jacob. Dear sister of the late Richard Korb. Services at Temple Sinai of Sharon, 25 Canton Street, Sharon on Friday, January 10 at 11:00am. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observance beginning at Temple Sinai of Sharon following the burial through 3pm and continuing at the home of Barry & Jeanette Fritz on Saturday and Sunday evenings from 5pm-7pm (minyan at 6pm). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High St., Boston, MA 02110, www.cjp.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
