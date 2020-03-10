|
|
ROBINSON, Myrna Age 89, of Naples FL, formerly of Boca Raton and Newton, on March 8. Myrna was the daughter of the late David and Rita Golder, and the devoted mother of Mark and Audrey Robinson and the late Larry Robinson. Myrna was the adoring gram of Andrew and Michael. Myrna leaves her darling Sophie, the love of her life and the best companion in the world. She is survived by her sister Nancy Davidson and her husband Steve, brother Steve Golder and his wife Margo, and her five nieces and nephews and their children. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Robinson Family Scholarship Fund at the Manatee School, 1880 Manatee Rd., Naples, FL 34114.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020