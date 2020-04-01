|
RUBIN, Myrna (Sibitt) Of Framingham and Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. For 51 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Rubin. Loving mother of Cindy Rubin of Framingham, Jerome & Andrea Rubin of Framingham, David & Irene Rubin of FL and the late Gary Rubin. Adored Nana of Thomas, Rachael, Carli, Jake, Jesse, Michael, and Izabella. Dear sister-in-law of the late Florence Elion-Mascott & Robert Mascott, Jason Rubin & Beverly Rubin, and Mildred & Robert Goldman. She is also loved by nieces, nephews and dear friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. Memorial observance will be via zoom at www.Myrna-Rubin.com on Thursday evening from 7:00-9:00pm. Visiting hours online from 1-3pm Sunday-Tuesday. Please feel free to join us at the Temple Israel of Natick's Virtual Minyan Service at www.Myrna-Rubin.com Sunday-Tuesday 7:30-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, 02445. For over 50 years, Myrna was a wonderful support to her husband, Joseph, who was the owner of Newton Floorcraft in Newton. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020