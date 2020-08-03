|
WEISS, Myrna (Colitz) Of Boston, MA, on August 1, 2020, age 78 years. Daughter of the late Samuel & Bessie Colitz; beloved wife of Donald Weiss; mother of Jeff & Gerri Weiss and Clifford & Sheila Weiss; grandmother of Samuel, Alec and Brynne Weiss; and cousin of Stephanie and Rick Quinby and many loving others. A graduate of Sarah Lawrence College and Tufts University School of Medicine, Dr. Weiss spent her life devoted to her family, her patients, her work at Tufts New England Medical Center, and to generations of psychoanalytic trainees and colleagues. Over decades, she served in myriad leadership roles in the Psychoanalytic Institute of New England East, the American Psychoanalytic Association, and other organizations. A respected doctor, teacher, and leader, her impact on patients, trainees, and institutes both locally and nationally was enormous, and rivaled only by her devotion to and care and love for her family. She loved to laugh, read, travel, and to spend time at the movies and the beach. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. A memorial service for family, friends and colleagues will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sarah Lawrence College, www.sarahlawrence.edu/giving Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020