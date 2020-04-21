|
|
SUMMERFIELD, Myron S. Of Mansfield, MA, formerly of Sharon, MA, our dearly loved family patriarch and friend to all whose lives he touched entered into rest on April 19, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Rose Helene (Corenblum) Summerfield, with whom he fell in love with at first sight while serving in the Air Force during WW2. Loving father of Barry Summerfield & his wife Liane, Donald Summerfield, and Neil Summerfield & his wife Donna. Cherished grandfather of Johanna Summerfield, Jenna Green & her husband Robert, Laura Gavin & her husband David, and great-grandfather of Hailey Gavin. Devoted brother of Robert Summerfield & his wife Helene. He was also predeceased by his special friend Beatrice Stern. Myron befriended everyone he met and leaves a legacy filled with love, laughter, and kindness. A proud family man, Red Sox fan, and retired business owner, he was known as the 'king' of Willow Crossings. We all raise a glass of Beefeater, his 'secret' to living to nearly 99 years young, in warm memory of his beautiful life. Due to current public health conditions, services and burial will be private. A memorial will be planned later this year. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Seasons Hospice at www.seasons.org www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020