McKEOWN, Myrtle R. (Gibbs) Of Lexington, died at her home on May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph M. McKeown. Loving mother of Gail N. Turk and her husband Ben of Lexington. Dear sister of the late Warren Gibbs, Donald Gibbs, and Nancy Perkins. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Nicky and Kelly, and by many nieces and nephews.



Myrtle was born in Waltham, MA in 1926. She graduated from Bentley School of Accounting and worked as an Accounting Manager at S.D. Warren, Hewlett Packard, the Raytheon Corporation, and D.C. Heath. She retired in 1992 and enjoyed many activities, including painting, reading, playing golf and being the greatest Nana to her two granddaughters.



There will be a celebration of Myrtle's life at 3 pm on Friday, June 7, at Grace Chapel, 59 Worthen Road, Lexington. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to Grace Chapel, 3 Militia Drive, Lexington, MA 02421. Interment will be private. Lexington 781-862-1800



