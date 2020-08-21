|
RAVINDRA, Mysore "Ravi" Age 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Natick on August 15, 2020. He was born in India and moved to Boston in the 1960s, where he became an American citizen. He leaves his wife Judy and daughter Jyothi, his siblings Raghu and Vasumathi in India, and many nieces, nephews, and their children. He was predeceased by his brothers Prabhakar and Gopinath and his sister Malathi.
As a structural engineer, Ravi joined LeMessurier Consultants in the 1960s, where he worked for the next 50 years, ultimately serving as Chairman. He received his undergraduate degree from National Institute of Engineering in Mysore and his Master's in engineering from the University of Southampton. Growing up in India, his great passion was cricket. Alongside his late brother, Prabhu, he played on the cricket teams for Mysore State Schools, Mysore University, and the Karnataka State B team. He then played for four other states before moving to England, where he played for the University of Southampton.
After moving to the United States and putting down his cricket bat, he took up tennis and enjoyed decades of close friendship with his tennis buddies. He also enjoyed hosting large family gatherings. Another source of satisfaction was lending his engineering expertise to several town committees over the years, and he was moved when the town showed its appreciation by naming the Natick High School tennis courts in his honor.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Services at Brasco Funeral Home were limited to immediate family. A Celebration of Ravi's Life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020