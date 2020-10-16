1/
N. AVIS ELDERT
ELDERT, N. Avis Of Brewster, formerly of South Yarmouth and Needham, MA, died on October 11, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born and raised on Cape Cod and graduated from Fisher Business School in Boston, MA. She was the wife of the late John E. Eldert and mother of the late David Eldert. She is survived by her children Carol Drake of Harwich, MA, Bruce Eldert of Lincoln, DE, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was head secretary at the Needham Congregational Church for many years. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, as Worthy Matron, Secretary, and Treasurer for Palestine Chapter in Newton, MA. She was also a Grand Representative for the state of Texas in MA, and a past Grand Marshal for a past Worthy Grand Matron, Order of the Eastern Star of Massachusetts. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of N. Avis Eldert. Please make checks payable to: Palestine Chapter #114 OES and mail to: Palestine Chapter #114 OES, c/o Gail M.F. Baillio, PM, Secretary, 45 Adams Avenue, West Newton, MA 02465. Guestbook at www.MorrisOConnor.com Morris, O'Connor & Blute

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
