AMAZEEN, N. June (Graves) Of Lowell, formerly longtime of Wakefield, Oct. 13, 2020, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Frank M. Amazeen, Jr. with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Frank M. Amazeen, III and his wife Pamela of W. Hartford, CT, Cheryl Brissette and her husband David of Crawford, NY, Karen Sprowl and her husband Richard of Lowell, and Ted Amazeen and his wife Joyce of Wilmington. Cherished sister of Betty Pickett and her late husband Louis of Woburn, Clifford Graves and his wife Barbara of Melrose, Harry Graves and his late wife Loretta of NH, Lee Graves and his late wife Ann of FL, and predeceased by siblings, Ruth Hubner and her late husband Chris, Robert Graves and his late wife Dorothy, Ernest Graves, Harvey Graves and his surviving wife Shirley of FL. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of June's life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Monday, Oct. 19 from 4-6pm, and for her Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11am. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home