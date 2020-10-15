1/
N. JUNE (GRAVES) AMAZEEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share N.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AMAZEEN, N. June (Graves) Of Lowell, formerly longtime of Wakefield, Oct. 13, 2020, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Frank M. Amazeen, Jr. with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Frank M. Amazeen, III and his wife Pamela of W. Hartford, CT, Cheryl Brissette and her husband David of Crawford, NY, Karen Sprowl and her husband Richard of Lowell, and Ted Amazeen and his wife Joyce of Wilmington. Cherished sister of Betty Pickett and her late husband Louis of Woburn, Clifford Graves and his wife Barbara of Melrose, Harry Graves and his late wife Loretta of NH, Lee Graves and his late wife Ann of FL, and predeceased by siblings, Ruth Hubner and her late husband Chris, Robert Graves and his late wife Dorothy, Ernest Graves, Harvey Graves and his surviving wife Shirley of FL. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of June's life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Monday, Oct. 19 from 4-6pm, and for her Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11am. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved