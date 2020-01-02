|
VYSOKY, Naakh Of Brighton, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with family and friends at his side, only 3 days before his 99th birthday. Naakh was a key leader of the Russian Jewish community in Brighton and a widely recognized lifelong warrior for the elderly and immigrants. Naakh was a prostate cancer survivor. A Funeral Service will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE on Sunday, January 5, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the AdMeTech Foundation, a leader in prostate cancer research and education, at www.admetech.org www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020