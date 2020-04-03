|
|
JARUDI, Dr. Nabeel I. Ophthalmologist with Family and Friends in Boston and Beirut Dr. Nabeel I. Jarudi of Westwood, April 2. Dr. Jarudi was an ophthalmologist who embraced family, friends, and professional life and lived in both Boston and Beirut. He studied medicine at the American University of Beirut (AUB) and pursued further training in Missouri and Iowa. Dr. Jarudi established a medical practice in Beirut, becoming known during the civil war for his surgical expertise in corneal surgery and war injuries of the eye. He also worked at the AUB until 1987, when he moved to the United States with his family. While he never left Beirut behind entirely, Dr. Jarudi loved his new home in Boston. He saw patients in the Boston V.A. Health System and in private practice in Peabody. He trained surgical residents at Harvard and BU. Dr. Jarudi was the beloved husband of Mona (Turk) Jarudi and father of Lemma Jn-baptiste of Boston, Raceel Fitek of Medfield, Izzat Jarudi of Cambridge and Maysa Jarudi of Cambridge. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jenna and Adam of Medfield. In Beirut, he is survived by his brothers Hisham Jaroudi, Usama Jaroudi, Adnan Jaroudi and Mazen Jaroudi, as well as his sister Mona (Jaroudi) Bechara. A private Graveside Service was held in the New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing or an individual in need. An opportunity to offer condolences will be announced later.
View the online memorial for Dr. Nabeel I. JARUDI
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020