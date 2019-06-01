|
SABRA, Najwa (Nassar) Age 68, of Medfield, formerly of Lebanon, passed away peacefully in the loving comfort of her family on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Amin Sabra, loving mother of Ellen Giannacopoulos and her husband Ted of Wayland, Michael Sabra and Mark Sabra both of Medfield. Cherished sister of Noha Bardawil, Mona Dagher, Soha Jaber, Amal Barakat and Samar Srour. Loving grandmother of Peter and Sam. Funeral Service will be on Friday, June 7th at 11:00am at the United Church of Christ, 496 Main St., Medfield. Burial will be private. Visiting Hours are Thursday, June 6th between 4-8pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St, MEDFIELD. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019