VITHANAGE, Nalin D. Passed away peacefully at his home in Windham, NH early on the morning of July 27, 2020. He was 62 years old. He was the son of the late Daya & Professor Lily de Silva. He traveled from Sri Lanka to the United States in the late 1970's to pursue a career in engineering, changing to a career in the fast food industry for the remainder of his life. He is survived by his significant other: Nancy L. Magro of Windham, NH, sisters Sumudu Atapattu of Madison, WI and Nela Subasinghe of Australia, and brother Udan Vithanage of London, UK. Friends and relatives are invited to Calling Hours on Friday, July 31st from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., WINDHAM, NH. Buddhist chanting will begin at 1 PM. A celebration of Nalin's life will be held at a later date. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020