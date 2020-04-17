|
ANDERSON, Nanci (Patterson) Longtime resident of Cambridge, and retired owner of the Plant Works in Cambridge, April 12, 2020, at age 78. Beloved wife of the late J. Timothy Anderson. Mother of Sarah (Johnson) Diehl of Boston, and stepmother of Joshua Anderson of Manchester, Rev. Jennie Anderson of Norwich, VT and Adam Anderson of E. Wareham. Grandmother of Brandon Johnson, Duncan Anderson, Cecille Anderson, Dylan Desaubies, Craig "CJ" Anderson, and Kerri Anderson. Dear companion of Clifton Perkins of Lynnfield. Former wife of Arnold Johnson of Cambridge. She is also survived by a host of loving friends accumulated throughout her life. Services for Nanci will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate her life. Interment in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020