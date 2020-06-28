Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Shiva
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Howard and Marsha
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCI KONICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCI LEE SIMONS (VISCOTT) KONICK

NANCI LEE SIMONS (VISCOTT) KONICK Obituary
KONICK, Nanci Lee Simons (Viscott) Of Newtonville, MA. Entered into rest on June 27, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Hiram and Shirley (Levy) Viscott, and is survived by her brother David Viscott. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Simons and Arthur Konick. Devoted mother of Jennifer and Barry Yogel, Howard Simons and Marsha Weiner, and Richard and Michelle Simons. Cherished grandmother of the late Joshua Simons, Jeremy and Katie Yogel, Matthew Yogel, Alex and Frances Yogel, Jason and Jessica Simons, Jacqueline and Omar Mercedes, Max Simons, and Samantha Simons, and a devoted great-grandmother to Myles and Maddox Mercedes. Following a private graveside service on Monday, shiva will be held at the home of Howard and Marsha from 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to VNA of Boston VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at [email protected] or to Spaulding Hospital Cambridge, 1575 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 Attention: Development. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2020
