DONELAN, Nancie T. Longtime resident of Scituate, formerly of New Rochelle, NY, died on Monday, July 15, age 92. Survived by her eight children: Joseph P. Donelan II and his wife Christine G. of Rowayton, CT, Moira D. O'Connor and her husband John M. of Norwalk, CT, John T. Donelan and his wife Linda C. of Alexandria, VA, Brenda D. Leopold and her husband Stephen S. of Westmount, Canada, Nancy E. Donelan of Greenwich, CT, Nora D. Finnegan and her husband Paul F. from Scituate, MA, Michaela D. Donadio and her husband Matthew J. of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ and Francis X. J. Donelan, Jr. and his wife Patricia W. of Fairfield, CT. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Francis X. J. Donelan. She is survived by 27 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, her brother John J. Turner, Jr. of Scituate, MA and her sister Geraldine T. Cummings of Belmont, MA. Nancie was a graduate of Belmont High 1944 and Regis College 1948. A former teacher, she was an avid reader, bridge and tennis player. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, July 22 at 9:30-11:00am at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St., COHASSET, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Anthony's Church across the street. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Foyer of Charity, 74 Hollett Street, Scituate, MA 02066, foyerofcharity.com For an online guestbook, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200 Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019